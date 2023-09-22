What’s wrong with a wonderfully bad AMG GT?

You can’t really say it, but the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door ‘Coupé’ is a bit too well-behaved. Coincidentally, the undersigned has one in the large parking garage. It’s a really cool car, but it has a problem that a lot of modern cars have these days. They are a bit weak on their feet, actually. You know ‘never skip leg day’. In addition, cars nowadays are equipped with relatively narrow rims, for less resistance and better efficiency. But does that last few percent still matter with a big V8?

The wheels are set a bit far inwards to ensure that the car is usable for every day, there is such a thing as a practical ride height. In addition, cars nowadays are equipped with relatively narrow rims, for less resistance and better efficiency. But does that last few percent still matter with a big V8?

Wonderfully bad AMG GT 4-Door

Don’t get us wrong, the car is not ugly at all, but it lacks a little bit of visual drama. And since you choose an AMG GT 4 Door and not a CLS or E-Class, a sportier appearance is certainly important to you.

Fortunately, there are several specialists where you can take your Panamera competitor. Of course Brabus is by far the best known, but perhaps also the least original. Tuners like Väth and Lorinser are also very happy to help you. But today we have an old acquaintance: Mariani!

If you don’t know Mariani, she is a tuner who has been working since 1985. In most cases they deal with Mercedes and then the slightly badder mares. In the past, if you drove up in a Mariani Mercedes with MAE rims, you were really the man at the fair, gym or red-light district. The bumper car operator was really jealous of your luxury sled. The operators of Sjonnie Incasso too.

Highlight

The highlight is not the MAE manhole covers, but rims from Mariani itself. They measure 11Jx21 front and 12.5Jx21 rear. If you really no longer want comfort, you can also opt for 22-inch wheels. But if we look at the fit this way, you are already exactly right with these sizes. No spacers were used! The stance is not only successful because of the larger wheels, but also because of the lowering. The AMG GT is equipped with air suspension and Mariani has a module to adjust the height.

Then the engine, they will also take care of that for you. through a software intervention, the power increases from 639 hp to 725 hp! The torque increases to 850 Nm. The breeder has not yet said what it does to performance, but in terms of performance you will not be short of anything. This is not ‘E-Performance’, so you don’t have an electric motor plus heavy battery, but that means a slightly higher BPM. Perfect for picking up a neat okazie.

This article Wonderfully wrong AMG GT 4-Door is wonderfully wrong first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Wonderfully #wrong #AMG #4Door #wonderfully #wrong