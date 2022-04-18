Almost immediately from the kick-off, things went wrong in the defense at the Domstedelingen. The ball landed right in the feet of Jeremy Cijntje, who did not let himself be told that a second time. The match was 12 seconds into the game when he found the net.

Clijntje came just short of breaking the first division record. That is in the name of Robert Braber, who in 2018 on behalf of Helmond Sport already managed to score after 11 seconds against RKC.

Clijntje’s goal turned out to be the only one of the match. The three points thus went along with FC Den Bosch, which is therefore creeping towards the middle bracket. View the state of affairs in the Kitchen Champion Division here.