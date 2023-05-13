An evening of theater with up and coming artists, but in your ears. That was the idea behind this podcast from the Orange Theater Company, an English-speaking theater group in Amsterdam. The makers collect monologues by talented but as yet undiscovered authors and have them recorded by young actors. It delivers a mix of funny, moving and sometimes absurd stories in every episode. A delicious podcast snack for when you don’t feel like a new series of eight episodes. Those who get inspired and feel like theater for ears and eyes should especially follow the group, because the fourth season (Tiny Theatre) consists of live shows, accompanied by musicians.

The Monologue Podcast Theater Three seasons of six episodes.