Gently sweep the brushes in calm swing. Drummer John Engels, sitting low behind his kit, has the same deadpan look as ever. Never an air of ‘see me go’; that’s not what his jazz is about. It is about concentration on the rhythmic tenderness in the ballad and the soloist, trumpeter Jan van Duikeren.

Corona wiped out agendas and Jan Duikeren, also active in the bands of Candy Dulfer, Di-Rect, Jazz Orchestra of the Concertgebouw, was able to give drummer Engels a real ballad record for his eighty-fifth year, including the strings of the Metropole Orkest. The album Short Stories with jazz quartet JDV4, saxophonist Tineke Postma and singer Marcel Veenendaal tells of shared musical memories.

In the often rescheduled performance, Wednesday in De Doelen in Rotterdam, the occupation was still somewhat broken due to corona failure. With auxiliary troops flown in quickly in the form of saxophonist Benjamin Herman and conductor Maurice Luttikhuis (who replaced arranger Rob Horsting), the water flow was just slightly different. What you should not pay attention to if you suddenly have a concert, Van Duikeren joked with relief.

Have fun blaring

The tension of this concert, which managed to keep the attention constantly, lay in a gradual build-up. The energy of soulful opening pieces ‘Mum’ and ‘Young’ rose after the quartet played ‘just alone’ golden old ‘Tokyo Blues’. Engels could let go with his bare hands and Van Duikeren blared nicely undertone.

Then, another level up: inspiration. ‘Hope’, a composition inspired by the nonsensical death of the American George Floyd, had a strong start to the strings. Feelings of powerlessness were then beautifully expressed in melodramatic improvisations by the two wind players. That intensity and dynamism also reigned in ‘Beautiful Daybreak’; that piece broke open convincingly into the light, with a trumpet solo as a beautiful point of reference on delicate violins. A highlight.

Rock singer Marcel Veenendaal also triumphed as a jazz singer. Beautifully thin and carried he sang ‘Almost Blue’. ‘Here’s To Life’ became the lively encore that completed the ode to drum bird Engels.

Jazz Jan van Duikeren’s JVD4 & Metropole Orchestra Strings Heard 9/2, De Doelen Rotterdam.