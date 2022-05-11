‘Beautiful Minds’ can initially refer to films like ‘Rain Man’ and ‘Untouchable’; As in the first, it brings together two people who are unlikely to end up together on a journey. From the blockbuster French comedy he takes the process by which one man makes another awaken to life. The unusual protagonist couple of this film that has swept French cinemas, being surpassed only by ‘Spider-Man’ the weekend of its premiere, is formed by an undertaker and a man suffering from a neuromotor disability.

Video.



Trailer for ‘Beautiful Minds’.



The first has its existence perfectly organized. He is an efficient professional at his trade, always using the right word for clients who have just lost a loved one. Separated and childless, his life is his work. His whole world will blow up the day he runs over an organic fruit delivery man who is risking it with his tricycle among the cars. Despite walking as if he were going to disarm himself and speaking revealing that he is suffering from cerebral palsy, the victim has a wise and vitalist speech studded with quotes from philosophers. Chance and curiosity will lead them to embark on a journey together to transport the body of a woman and the ashes of her son who died long ago.

The hearse adventure will include meeting a hitchhiker from a bachelorette party, a sympathetic prostitute, and a funeral with a surprising final plot twist. It sounds like the good vibes of ‘Untouchable’, but ‘Beautiful Minds’ has another not-so-comedy tone, which over an hour and a half manages to make us go from smiles to emotion. The original French title, ‘Presque’ (almost), provides clues: one of the protagonists is ‘almost’ normal. Bernard Campan and Alexandre Jollien are the directors and actors of the film, which won the Audience Award in the International Premieres section of the last Malaga Festival.

Jollien, a very popular philosopher and writer in France, almost plays himself. Born in Switzerland, he suffered from athetosis that caused neuromotor disability due to lack of oxygen during childbirth when he strangled himself with the umbilical cord. A priest friend encouraged him as a kid to overcome his difficulties with the help of philosophical readings. Over time, he became a writer and popularizer with bestsellers such as ‘The job of being a man’ and ‘The naked philosopher’. Bernard Campan saw him on television twenty years ago and was fascinated by his speech and communication skills. They became friends and ended up making a movie, despite Jollien’s fear of acting.

Alexandre Jollien in ‘Beautiful Minds’.



“I was deeply moved to hear it; he spoke of a philosophy of life oriented to the interior, to the art of living. I moved heaven and earth to find his phone number and got in touch with him », said Campan in Malaga. The title of the film was chosen by Jollien. “We all have difficulties integrating this reality of disability. We are always judging the other, building that reality to our measure and not realizing that the real one is always a little further on, a little further back or a little further to the side. The ‘almost’ reality».

‘Wonderful Minds’ shows without being sobering or didactic how we react to someone different driven by our prejudices. It’s a ‘feel good movie’ that isn’t ashamed of being so and doesn’t treat the viewer like an idiot. “I’m like Igor, but my wife’s advice helped me a lot when dealing with it: she told me to make it that universal being that represents fragility, stigmatization and isolation,” says Alexandre Jollien. «That it was the voice of those who do not have it, despite the fact that in real life, and in the space of a few minutes, you can feel rejected and then meet a person on the street who has been saved by my books» .