A new blockbuster about the Avengers is released worldwide this week. In the original it is called “Marvels”, but in Russia it has already been called “Captain Marvel 2”. An Izvestia correspondent watched the film in a European cinema and discovered that it was a collection of funny episodes preceding a really important scene after the credits – there will be a spoiler. Read more about the plot and whether it’s worth watching the film in the cinema in our material .

Cosmic stories from the life of superheroes

Captain Marvel 2 is space science fiction, a challenging genre that opens up many opportunities for interesting stories. . But is it possible to find something new in it when you’re inside a cinematic universe of 30-plus connected films that have more often relied on repeating working formulas than on bold discoveries? I immediately want to imagine what kind of film it would be if the story was told on its own, without familiar faces and hints of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The viewer enters the hall with expectations, roughly imagining how the characters will speak and what they will do. In such a patronizing tone, as if mentally patting Brie Larson on the shoulder: “Well, come on, show me what’s new” . This does not benefit science fiction, where everything is built on a sense of wonder and other surprises that await in outer space. For example, on the one hand, the film must have adventures and dangers, on the other hand, Carol Danvers, Captain Marvel, is invulnerable by nature and the writers go out of their way to raise the stakes by flirting with other characters’ vulnerabilities.

If we try to discern the story in the roar and shine of special effects, we will see that Once upon a time, as a result of the war (and the actions of Captain Marvel in the previous part), the cosmic Kree race was left without sun, water and air, doomed to survive in a deserted, dark world . Ruler of the Kree Dar-Benn (played by Zawi Ashton) finds a magic bracelet designed to help her save her home planet. The second such bracelet is owned by Kamala Khan. (Iman Vellani), a fan of Captain Marvel, owner of superpowered hands with which she manipulates matter. Kamala is also known as Ms. Marvel, and a mini-series about her was recently released on Disney+.

When the bracelets begin to “work”, wormholes are formed between different parts of space, and in addition this leads to the “teleportation” of the main characters – Kamala, Captain Marvel and Monica Rimbaud (Teyonah Parris), daughter of Captain Marvel’s deceased friend Maria. Monica’s story was lightly touched upon in WandaVision. Suddenly Kamala ends up in Monica’s place, and Monica ends up in Captain Marvel’s place, and so on, which in theory gives an excellent opportunity for a sitcom, but is never really realized. .

According to the plot, The villains are pumping resources from planet to planet through “holes” in space, and they need to be stopped, solving several moral problems along the way and asking a couple of philosophical questions about peace, war and humanity . After bold experiments with time/space and complex supervillain arcs this plot and an antagonist like Dar-Benn seem old-fashioned , taking us back to the time of the second Thor and even the first Spider-Man. Thank you for that this is not artificial intelligence, like in 90% of new films, and that at least there is no time travel here . Dar-Benn’s doom and the motives for her actions unexpectedly evoke almost more compassion for her than for the main characters.

Carol Danvers, who was born about 60 years ago, behaves in the presence of 16-year-old Kamala like an angry teenager, unable to really communicate, show emotions, or empathize. . Kamala herself, a representative of the Arab world, would have looked more mature and more appropriate if the scriptwriters had not tried with all their might to emphasize that she is a “fan” of the Avengers and Captain Marvel . As a result, Ms. Marvel just grimaces for half the film. An interesting find is that she cannot fly and periodically teleports to the place of flying “colleagues”, starting to fall and really scream . Monica in the trio is the most stable superheroine, the voice of common sense, but she has practically nothing to do in the film , except to broadcast resentment that Carol rarely visited them with her mother. In general, the dialogue here is the worst part of the script.

Why pay money for a movie ticket?

“Captain Marvel 2” on the big screen looks at least justified . On TV, what is happening will resemble an expensive episode of the Star Trek series, nothing more. The picture is bright: when the action takes place in space, it’s interesting to look at new planets and ships, especially in 3D . And wherein amazes with its unconvincingness “up close” . Effects for an autumn blockbuster at times quite cardboard, there are problems with the scale of three-dimensional characters, with lighting . Overall, it’s like the viewer is not watching a scene in a movie, but rather the visual effects. However, on small screens this may not be visible.

On a huge screen, and especially in IMAX, the film looks like a ride on a broken roller coaster: you can hang upside down and wait for the ride to move, or, on the contrary, the cart is carried off the rails into outer space.

On the other side, action scenes, fights and the very idea of ​​​​switching heroines in space are mounted unexpectedly brilliantly, one might say, ideally . It immediately becomes clear why Evan Schiff, who worked as an editor on the films John Wick, Faster than a Bullet and Mission Impossible, was called to help. “Captain Marvel 2”, from an editing point of view, often looks amazing, in one go. But – only inside the scenes .

The creators are much worse at storytelling: what is happening looks like a set of loosely connected episodes, especially if you are distracted at this moment . Turned away – and instead of a battle with aliens, suddenly there was a Bollywood musical on the screen with the star of “Parasite” and dramas, Park Seo-joon. Once again I turned away – girls are jumping rope in a spaceship, or Nick Fury is raking up the embryos of “Aliens” that have multiplied throughout the spaceship.

Your people will count

When the plot begins to mark time, and you have a rough idea of ​​​​what will happen next, it’s as if the creators are visited by an angry producer Kevin Feige and gives a kick . As a rule, at this point the ginger cat Goose appears on the screen, he is also a deadly monster from the flerken breed with tentacles that suddenly burst out of his mouth and devour something for comic effect.

These The “freakyness” and unpredictability of the film turned out partly by accident, partly because of the producers’ love for “dark horses”, little-known indie film makers which each time should either breathe new life into the cinematic universe, or simply rid the franchise of self-repetitions. Sometimes it works as in the case of Taika Waititi (Thor 3 – 4), James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy) or Peyton Reed (Ant-Man), but more often not : Think Chloe Zhao (The Eternals) or Cate Shortland (Black Widow). At the same time, both Waititi and later Reed will go down in the history of the cinematic universe as the creators of its worst films.

Looking at the creators of Captain Marvel 2, you immediately understand how the movie business works . It would seem, how could a director of passable indie films be entrusted with a key Marvel project with a budget of $270 million?

Nia DaCosta met Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie in Thor) in the Sundance Film Festival Screenwriting Lab. Tessa later starred in her debut indie drama “Lesok” . Teyonah Parris, after WandaVision, appeared in DaCosta’s non-scary horror film Candyman and, obviously, also “put in a good word.” Screenwriter Megan McDonnell worked on WandaVision. The third screenwriter, Elissa Karasik, was on the Loki team, and Tom Hiddleston asked for her. And at the same time, for his own girlfriend Zavi Ashton – she plays Dar-Benn.

Everyone knows each other, everyone has crossed paths. Steve Bobbitt, the British cinematographer of Michael Winterbottom, Steve McQueen and Spike Lee, is perhaps the most surprising figure among the creators. And it’s hard to say whether the cinematographer of “12 Years a Slave” even coped with the space blockbuster. In some places, the lighting and framing of the frame look a little strange for a comic book movie.

Captain Marvel 2 is a film made by girls, about girls, for girls. The male characters in the film are, to put it mildly, in the background. passive observers. The role of Samuel L. Jackson here resembles a wardrobe, which the main characters constantly move in the frame . Nick Fury (as if “Secret Invasion” never happened) most of the time he either just sits with an important air, or shouts at his colleagues on the space station .

The post-credits scene makes it all worth it

The story in the film is completely complete and has virtually no effect on what is happening in the larger Cinematic Universe. The only thing we would recommend watching before the session is the first part of Captain Marvel. . Surprisingly, the subsequent Avengers, Ant-Men and television series do not affect the world of this film in any way (even the plots of Ms. Marvel and WandaVision were not useful). Easy to watch without preparation. At the same time, this “detachment” from the big thing that Marvel spent 10 years building feels like a missed opportunity. . This includes ignoring everything that happened with the Avengers, the chaos that happened in the second season of “Loki” and the last films, where the concept of the multiverse was explored and Kang the Conqueror took his first steps as a supervillain, a kind of new Thanos, the enemy of the next “Avengers”. It seems, the authors overdid it to make the film accessible to a wide audience so much that fans of comic books and just Marvel will not get many clues and plans for the future of the franchise .

If you leave expectations aside and try to enjoy a big movie on a big screen, it fully lives up to and sometimes exceeds expectations . Captain Marvel 2 isn’t as inventive or as crazy as Thor 3, Guardians of the Galaxy or Avengers: Endgame, but it’s certainly as good as the first Captain Marvel. One of the advantages of the film is its timing: it runs a little over an hour and a half and does not have time to get boring .