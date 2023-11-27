Well-known insider Nick Baker spoke about Wonder Woman during his latest podcast, revealing that the game developed by Monolith Productions will be similar to God of War in several respects and that the team is trying to ensure that it also runs a 60fpsentering the traditional performance mode.

“Right now the title runs at 30 fps, but they are insisting on introducing a performance mode at 60 fps, since as we know Gotham Knights didn’t have this functionality,” Baker said, comparing the new tie-in to that of WB Games Montreal.

“Visually Wonder Woman will be similar to Gotham Knightsbut probably with slightly better graphics”, continued the insider, and then addressed the much-discussed issue of the live service system, clarified in recent days by Warner Bros. with a clear denial.

What according to Baker has misled some people, in fact, is the presence in the game of chests which we will be able to open to find higher level armor components inside, just happens in God of War and in various single player productions.