As of March 8, Warner Bros. Global Y Dc comics started the event that will commemorate the 80 years of the first appearance in the comics of Wonder woman. This celebration will last until October 21, the date on which the Wonder woman day.

The anniversary event to celebrate the most recognized heroine in comic books from DC will be by name ‘Believe in Wonder’ and it will spread through videos, comics, books, fashion, and much more. We will have the participation of celebrities, writers and cartoonists who once related to Wonder woman.

An example of what we will be able to see throughout these 8 months will be a video in which Gal Gadot will emulate the iconic twist he used Lynda carter to transform into Wonder woman in the television series that aired during the second half of the 1970s in various countries.

On the fashion side, we will have allusive sportswear to Wonder woman which is already available. Likewise, we will have a series of videos that will be titled ‘Women of Wonder‘That will focus on public figures, influencers, other people who in their field show that they can be superheroes.

Comics, video games, clothing and much more to celebrate 80 years of Wonder Woman

It is worth emphasizing that this celebration to commemorate the first appearance of Wonder woman it is really robust due to the amount of activities that will be carried out over 8 months.

HBO Max will soon add the movie of Wonder woman 2017 as well as the 70s series that made the actress famous Lynda carter. We will also have the digital and physical release of WW 1984 for March 30 and April 27 the animated film of Justice Society: World War II will be available in digital, 4K and Blu Ray respectively.

If that were not enough, we will also have a virtual race, the launch of DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power, sale of original clothing from Wonder woman and the digital relaunch of many major comics that are based on the story of Diana of Themiscira.



