Wonder Woman renewed the DC Extended Universe with a fierce Amazon warrior as the absolute protagonist of the story. Years after the successful premiere of the film, the director Patty jenkins launched a second part and aims for more productions that expand the world of the superheroine.

What few knew is that the filmmaker had to fight against some ideas proposed by Warner Bros. with which she was not comfortable. One of these is about a trauma that would change the history of the brave Amazons of Themyscira, home of Wonder Woman.

In a recent interview for Collider, Connie Nielsen, who gave life to Queen Hippolyta, revealed that the director categorically rejected the idea that the Amazons were involved in “some kind of horrible event that involves a mass rape.”

“Patty said: Hm, no. No, no, we are not going to put that on those Amazons. We don’t want to start seeing them as victims, and why would we? We are going to get rid of that part and make sure they are heroines on their own terms, “he told the specialized media.

“They have not been part of the victims of history. They are these incredibly brave women and we are not going to burden them with trauma from the start. We are going to make them welcome by people based on who they are. What is your culture? Why are they so fierce? What does it mean to live on an island where there are no men? ”, He concluded.

What is Wonder Woman about?

Before being Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an invincible warrior. She was raised on a protected island paradise until one day an American pilot ends up on its shores and reveals the existence of the First World War.

After this, Diana decides to leave the island convinced that she can stop the terrible threat. While fighting alongside men in ‘the war to end all wars’, she discovers all of her powers and her true destiny.