Service games, despite everything indicating that they are on their way out, continue to be a trend that large companies do not plan to abandon anytime soon. An example of this is Warner Bros. Games, who a few days ago reaffirmed their commitment to this business model. Now, a recent job posting has revealed that the next title Wonder Woman It could very well be a game as a service.

Through a job offer published by Monolith Productions, it has been discovered that the next Wonder Woman game will feature game-as-a-service elements, as they are looking for a person who is capable of “help keep a software product or game active.” Fortunately, this announcement also reconfirms the implementation of the Nemesis system, something fans have been hoping to see return since its appearance in the last Shadow of Mordor game.

Although companies like Bungie, Epic Games and Sony have revealed that the future of the industry does not lie in games as a service, this after reporting negative news in this section, Warner Bros. Games has made it clear that continuing down this path is its main intentionsince future productions will be games as a service, or will have elements that we find in these experiences.

This is what David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, commented on the matter:

“Like industry leaders, we have led with multiple key franchises, each of which is a billion-dollar gaming property. Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, DC, which today is mainly Batman, and Mortal Kombat, whose most recent release, Mortal Kombat 1, has sold almost 3 million copies since its release in mid-September. So we have the intellectual property and the proven franchises, the studios and the world-class publishing talent and we intend to continue to invest more capital and more resources into the business. Our goal is to transform our biggest franchises, based primarily on consoles and PCs with three- to four-year release schedules, to include more always-available games through live, cross-platform services and free extensions with the goal of bringing more players to the game. more time on more platforms. Ultimately, we want to drive engagement and monetization over longer cycles and at higher levels. We have specific capabilities. “We are currently below scale and see significant opportunity to generate increased post-purchase revenue.”

However, the video game industry seems to finally be ready to abandon this trend. Epic Games, who in the past have reported record profits thanks to Fortnite, They have indicated that in their last fiscal quarter they lost moneywhich resulted in the layoffs of a large number of employees.

For its part, PlayStation, who in the past had mentioned that they intended to launch 12 games as a service by the end of fiscal year 2026, have updated their business plan, stopping production of half of these titles. Along with this, we must not forget that many continue to question the state of The Last of Us multiplayer.

Similarly, Bungie, creators of Destiny and who are credited with the popularity of games as a service, They have also recorded financial losses during the last fiscal quarter. This makes it clear that the direction Warner Bros. is taking could very well be the wrong one, especially when we consider the failure of Multiversus and the poor reception of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Editor’s Note:

Games as a service, although a very good idea in theory, have been a headache in practice. For each Destiny either Final Fantasy XIVthere are multiple Marvel’s Avengers either Multiversus who have their days numbered. I can’t believe a company would spend millions of dollars, only to shut down servers a year after launching. That shouldn’t be good for business.

Via: Monolith Productions