Despite conflicting opinions, it seems that the train of live service is in full swing and has no intention of stopping, at least for some publishers: Warner Bros, in particular, seems very intent on continuing on this track, so much so that even the Wonder Womancurrently in development, appears to be structured as a GaaS.

We have seen previously, through the company’s financial meeting, how Warner Bros. intends to continue to focus on live services, and further confirmation seems to come from some clues contained in job advertisements published by Monolith Productions, the team that is developing the official game of the DC Comics superheroine.

Obviously it cannot be taken as irrefutable proof, but the reference to the live service structure is very direct in the advert in question, visible at this address on the official Warner Bros Digital website.