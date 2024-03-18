WB Montreal – known as the author of Gotham Knights – is supporting the Wonder Woman game development by Monolith Productions – team that created Middle-earth Shadow of Mordor and its sequel -. The information comes from a job posting from WB Montreal.
There job offer for an “External Development Artist, Level Art” reads as follows, in translation: “In this role your first mandate among us will be to work closely with our team and support the Monolith Productions team on their announced game of Wonder Woman!”
Let's remember that the game of Wonder Woman was announced in 2021. Monolith Productions has been gathering developers for the development of the video game for some time, but for the moment we know almost nothing about this new adventure.
Wonder Woman: live service or not?
A previous job proposal had raised concerns that the Wonder Woman game would be a live service, but in an official statement Warner Bros had denied this, stating that the game will be a “single-player action adventure set in a dynamic open world”.
It is described as “a third-person experience that will allow players to become Diana of Themyscira and be introduced to an original story set in the DC Universe, which will also include the Nemesis System. Wonder Woman it is not intended as a live service“.
We remind you that the Nemesis System is a game system created by Monolith Productions for the two Middle-earth games. In short, the enemies we encounter in the game can evolve, for example if they manage to escape from our attack or, by decision of the game, they remain alive even if we have eliminated them. The system also enhances them and changes them depending on what has happened, giving them unique bonuses and penalties.
