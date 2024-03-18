WB Montreal – known as the author of Gotham Knights – is supporting the Wonder Woman game development by Monolith Productions – team that created Middle-earth Shadow of Mordor and its sequel -. The information comes from a job posting from WB Montreal.

There job offer for an “External Development Artist, Level Art” reads as follows, in translation: “In this role your first mandate among us will be to work closely with our team and support the Monolith Productions team on their announced game of Wonder Woman!”

Let's remember that the game of Wonder Woman was announced in 2021. Monolith Productions has been gathering developers for the development of the video game for some time, but for the moment we know almost nothing about this new adventure.