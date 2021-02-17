Gal Gadot, born April 30, 1985 in Tel Aviv as the daughter of a sports teacher and an engineer, began her career when she was elected Miss Israel 2004. This was followed by compulsory military service and finally modeling jobs before the film world noticed. The Israeli, who has been married to a real estate entrepreneur since 2008 and is now the mother of two daughters, became a star through the role of the superhero Wonder Woman, which she played for the first time in 2016 in “Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice”. The film “Wonder Woman” became a worldwide success in 2017, now the sequel “Wonder Woman 1984” can be seen from February 18 on Sky and, after the reopening, also in German cinemas. We had a video call with Gadot.

Mrs. Gadot, before you became Wonder Woman, you were already known as Miss Israel or from the “Fast & Furious” films. But the success of the first “Wonder Woman” part in 2017 has certainly changed your life again, right?

There is no other way to say it. Professionally, for example, I am in a completely different position and have completely new opportunities. Both in terms of the roles offered as an actress, as well as in view of the fact that I am now also allowed to co-manage many films, such as “Wonder Woman 1984”, as a producer. I am extremely grateful for that.

But you can probably no longer shop in peace in the supermarket …

Sure, since then I’ve been recognized and spoken to all the time, which I actually don’t think is bad. I am very open when it comes to dealing with fans and always grateful for their feedback. I try never to forget that, even if in some situations it gets a bit more stressful and you would have liked to remain undetected.

In which moments is it the most difficult to be recognized?

For example, when I’m in the playground with my children, I openly tell the people who speak to me that it doesn’t fit. Then I don’t want to talk or be photographed, I just want to spend time with my girls. Fortunately, the fans respect that too.

The fact that you would slip into your superhero role again for “Wonder Woman 1984” was probably not really up for debate. Or should you have been persuaded without a contract?

Haha, no, one way or another I really wanted to play Diana Prince again. If only because Patty Jenkins took over the staging again. I had never before seen someone behind the camera whom I harmonized with as much as with her. It was a real partnership, and thanks to their trust in me, I felt tremendous freedom as an actress. Also, in the first film, Wonder Woman’s path had only just begun. There was still so much to tell. Although I have to say yes: the most impressive scene for me in the new film is one in which I don’t even appear.

Indeed?