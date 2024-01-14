Wonder Woman: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, January 14, 2024, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1, Wonder Woman, a 2017 film directed by Patty Jenkins, will be broadcast. Based on the DC Comics superheroine of the same name, played by Gal Gadot, it is the fourth film in the DC Extended Universe. The cast also includes Chris Pine, Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright, Lucy Davis, Danny Huston, Ewen Bremner, Saïd Taghmaoui, Elena Anaya and David Thewlis. But let's see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In Paris, Diana Prince receives from Bruce Wayne the original photo of which Lex Luthor had a digital copy; in the note he asks if one day she will tell him the story behind the photo. In ancient times Zeus created man to respect and pray to the gods; however Ares, son of Zeus and god of war, instilled negative feelings in humanity, which started conflicts and divisions between peoples; to remedy this, Zeus created the Amazons, women capable of fighting but also of living peacefully, and sent them to humanity to teach peace and harmony. Ares was so furious that he killed the other gods. Zeus, left alone, finally defeated his rebellious son, but was unable to kill him; so he left the Amazons two gifts before dying: the island of Themyscira, where warrior women live in peace hidden from the world, and a weapon capable of killing Ares if and when he ever returned.

Some time later, little Princess Diana, daughter of Queen Hippolyta, ruler of the Amazons, lives with her sisters on Themyscira, ardently wishing to become strong like them, but her mother constantly refuses to indulge the wishes of the little girl, who is secretly trained by Antiope, sister of Hippolyta and leader of the army.

Having become an adult, one day Diana witnesses the ditching of Captain Steve Trevor, saving him. A group of German soldiers lands in search of her, engaging in battle with the Amazons who repel them, albeit at the cost of several losses including Antiope herself, who on her deathbed urges Diana to follow the fate of the Amazons and kill Ares. Trevor is interrogated by Hippolyta with Hestia's Lasso, an indestructible golden rope that forces anyone to tell the truth, and reveals that he is an American spy who must bring plans for a new and more lethal mustard gas, created by Doctor Isabel, to London Maru, known as “Doctor Poison”, for the German general Erich Ludendorff.

Wonder Woman: the cast of the film

We've seen the plot of Wonder Woman, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Gal Gadot: Diana Prince / Wonder Woman

Chris PineSteve Trevor

David Thewlis: Ares / Sir Patrick Morgan

Danny Huston: General Erich Ludendorff

Elena Anaya: Isabel Maru / Doctor Poison

Connie Nielsen: Queen Hippolyta

Robin Wright: General Antiope

Lucy Davis: Etta Candy

Saïd Taghmaoui: Sameer

Ewen Bremner: Charlie

Steffan Rhodri: Darnell

Eugene Brave Rock: The Boss

Lisa Loven Kongsli: Menalippe

Mounir Echchaoui: Soldier

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Wonder Woman live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 14 January 2024 – at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity.