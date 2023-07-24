Cosplay is a serious art, which often requires many hours of work to create or even just customize the costumes, but also wear the right makeup and prepare a photographic set suitable for your shots. In some situations, however, you can also have a little fun while you are in cosplayas happens at fairs or as happened at miss brisolo who, in a new video, shows us riding a giant hotdog dressed as Wonder Woman.

In the initial stages of the miss brisolo video clearly shows us his Wonder Woman cosplay, faithfully recreated with respect to one of the most classic costumes of the DC character. She also does not lack the Lasso of Truth. missbrisolo is also muscular enough to represent the DC heroine well. However, her physical strength wasn’t enough to beat the hot dog and she was eventually thrown off. The video closed with the classic Grand Theft Auto “Wasted” script.

