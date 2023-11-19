Wonder Woman live-service? Warner Bros. denies it

Despite a job advert suggesting otherwise, it looks like the next video game Wonder Woman by Monolith Productions it won’t be a live-service game.

Wonder Woman was first announced to the The Game Awards 2021 and there have been no further updates on the project since then. The latest game Monolith worked on is Middle-earth: Shadow of Warreleased in 2017, a game that did not leave a good memory with fans due to its microtransactions.

Recently, in a Wonder Woman job listing, it was specified that Monolith was looking for someone with experience in live-service games to work on the project, which has obviously led fans to speculate about it.

In order to dispel any concerns on the matter, Warner Bros. released a statement to IGN in which it specifies that Wonder Woman it will be an open world game for single player and not a live-service title:

Wonder Woman is a Single-player Action-Adventure video game set in a dynamic open world. It will be a third-person experience that will allow players to play as Diana of Themyscira, introducing an original story set in the DC Universe and also including the Nemesis System. Wonder Woman is not designed as a live-service.

Beyond the fact that Wonder Woman will be a single-player open-world game and not a live-service game, the only other detail fans know for sure about the game in question is that it will feature the Nemesis systemalready present in the two previous titles developed by Monolith set in Middle-earth.

It will definitely be interesting to see how this system works in Wonder Woman and how it will adapt in this new narrative context.