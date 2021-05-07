The Venezuelan singer based in Spain Georgina will perform today at the Terrace of the Wall of El Batel at 8:00 p.m. Georgina will share this afternoon her last singles of 2021 (‘Un faro en el mar’ or ‘Infinitamente’), as well as the ‘separate songs’ that she was publishing during 2020 (‘Aire’, ‘Ana’, ‘Ruleta de amor’, ‘Lost songs’, ‘My own funeral’, ‘Separate topics’, ‘So far’, ‘7 nights’).

Georgina When Friday, 8:00 p.m. Where Cartagena. Terrace of the Wall of El Batel. How much Tickets: 15 euros.

Georgina triumphed in Latin America and in 2008 she moved to Spain to continue her musical career. He has released three albums with Warner Music being the last ‘Welcome to my room’, of 2019, and has given more than 200 concerts. She was nominated for the Latin Grammys and only last year did she record duets with artists such as Funambulista, Victoria Lerna or Alex Wall. Names that join those of Pablo López, Alex Ubago, Melocos, Clueless, Taxi or El Sueño de Morfeo. Tickets for the concert can be purchased for 15 euros on the Batel website (auditorioelbatel.es).