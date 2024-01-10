From Wonder Woman to Jack Sparrow, from Batgirl to Mystique, from Legolas to Edward Scissorhands: Alyson Tabbitha celebrated its ten years of activity with i cosplay publishing a spectacular roundup with all his interpretations.

The American model, gifted with extraordinary talent with makeup that allows her to literally drawing the characters on yourselfshe is also very skilled in making clothes and preparing the wigs necessary to faithfully reproduce her subjects.

The video below is therefore just that a confirmation of his incredible abilitieswhich has often earned her important official collaborations and participation in events of undoubted importance.