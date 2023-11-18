Wonder Woman it won’t be a live servicebut an action game single player with a dynamic open world. This was said by a representative of Warner Bros. Games, after rumors had spread in recent days about the GaaS nature of the game, fueled by the company itself.

What made us fear the worst was first Warner Bros. Games’ statement regarding its desire to focus entirely on live services, then a job announcement relating to the game, developed by Monolith, in which a person specialized in this economic model was sought.