Wonder Woman it won’t be a live servicebut an action game single player with a dynamic open world. This was said by a representative of Warner Bros. Games, after rumors had spread in recent days about the GaaS nature of the game, fueled by the company itself.
What made us fear the worst was first Warner Bros. Games’ statement regarding its desire to focus entirely on live services, then a job announcement relating to the game, developed by Monolith, in which a person specialized in this economic model was sought.
The declaration
The statement of the representative of Warner Bros. Gamesmade to IGN.com, does not leave room for many interpretations: “Wonder Woman is a single-player action-adventure video game set in a dynamic open world. It will be a third-person experience that allows players to take on the role of Diana of Themyscira and will introduce an original story set in the DC Universe, including the Nemesis System. Wonder Woman is not conceived as a live service.”
Announced in December 2021, for now we really don’t know anything about Wonder Woman. In fact, this statement provided more details than Warner has given since the announcement to date. The only certainty is that it is in development for PC, Xbox Series X/S and PS5.
