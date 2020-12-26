W.onder Woman! Where have you been hanging around? We missed you so much. The superhero woman with the glistening lasso that forced people to tell the truth first appeared on the cinema screens three years ago – but it seems to us as if it was in a different era.

The shock that the capitalist actor who is not to be named here had made the leap over to the White House from reality TV was still deep. It was the beginning of the “MeToo” debate: The rapist and studio boss Harvey Weinstein was still at large, but the omertà was already broken, so it was already possible to talk about his crimes.

The amazon princess with the enormous powers – the emancipated superwoman – came at just the right time. Also because she was played by the divine Gal Gadot: with warm Mediterranean eyes, mocking corners of her mouth and a Hebrew accent.

Wonder Woman faced the god of war personally three years ago, in the middle of the Fall, in the middle of the First World War, between trenches and poison gas attacks, because the Amazon princess had recognized that so-called humanity – however brutalized it might be – still deserved a chance. That was exactly the message we all needed back then. And now Wonder Woman is back.

Harvey Weinstein is in jail, that nameless capitalist actor will soon no longer be president, America is demoralized, sick and broke, the number of deaths is increasing every day. And we can’t even watch the divine Gal Gadot in the cinema, only on the small screen of the laptop at home, because the plague leaves us no other choice.

But the Wonder Woman message comes back at the right time – just like it did three years ago. And what is it, this message? Please: injustice good does not flourish. Lies have short legs. You can not teach old dogs new tricks. And: Be careful with your wishes, because they could come true.

At work for humanity: Wonder Woman sprints through Washington DC Source: AP

The new film is called “Wonder Woman 1984” (or on some posters simply “WW1984”), so it is a historical drama. But as is the case in costume films – the past only serves as a mirror in which the present actually looks at itself. Certainly: The backdrops were modeled on the eighties with great attention to detail, and one of the most beautiful scenes shows us actor Chris Pine as a dressman, who puts on one terrible T-shirt after another in front of Wonder Woman’s eyes. (Only the fanny packs that he hangs around are even more terrible.)

But the truth is, it’s about a cheater with bleached hair who manages to get into the White House. In the film his name is Maxwell Lord, he is played by the Chilean Pedro Pascal – and because the cheater has no conscience, the world soon faces the outbreak of a nuclear war. We remember vaguely: in the 1980s the Soviet Union still existed, and NATO and the Warsaw Pact were targeting each other with deadly nuclear warheads.

But the most terrifying weapon of mass destruction in this movie is television. When we first meet the villain, he’s nothing more than a phantom in a television set. At the apocalyptic climax of the film, however, it appears on every screen in the world and promises people the blue of the sky. You just have to sign him your soul so that he fulfills all wishes.

They play the villains: Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal (r.) Source: AP

In addition, “WW1984” is about an eternal human conflict, namely that between beautiful women who can have everything, but have a secret heartache, and unattractive women that everyone overlooks even though they have a sense of humor and are very, very nice. Here we have to raise a weighty objection: The unattractive one is played by Kristen Wiig of all people – a fatally bad cast. It stretches the bond of credibility that anyone overlooks this woman, that someone might not think she is great, so tear it up with a huge snap.

Kristen Wiig can put on the most huge glasses and wear the horrible pleated skirts. In general, it must be said that the war between Wonder Woman and the intellectual (who will soon also have superpowers) distracts from the actual conflict, namely the final battle with the blond bastard.

In addition, the plot requires that the super-intellectual ally with that villain. Here the rubber band of credibility tears for the second time – something like that would never, in reality, ever happen. In reality, Kristen Wiig wouldn’t even look at a guy like that with her Callipygian rump. In reality, such guys have to make do with underwear from Slovenia, and they too are likely to get divorced soon.

Elevatingly choreographed action scenes

It doesn’t matter because the action scenes are choreographed so uplifting. It’s just great how the marble pillars in the White House collapse, it’s great how Wonder Woman puts a would-be rapist with a bump on a car that just happens to be waiting in the right place for this purpose – and we’ve already got it from the scene with the two reported armored vehicles, between which the Amazon princess supports herself with the last of her leg muscles?

Then there is the matter of lightning: As Wonder Woman swings through the air, she throws out her glistening lasso, and the lasso wraps around the lightning between the dark cloud mountains, and suddenly she can fly. This is pure escapism. Who wouldn’t want to do gymnastics like that in heaven now – high above the plagues and lies of this earth, far away from everything that causes fear and depresses?

Surrounded by impressive special effects: Gal Gadot and Chris Pine (r.) Source: AP

And Gal Gadot, Gal Gadot, Gal Gadot! As mentioned in passing, she is a goddess – but she is also the nice Israeli girl next door, the good female friend you meet for a Maccabi beer on the beach in Aviv, the ultra-modern woman who then surprises you because she insists on lighting the Shabbat candles on Friday night. You can imagine her in the baggy uniform of the Israeli army.

And because one of the few good news in the past three years, in which we have missed Wonder Woman so much, is the fact that three Arab countries (and Sudan) have already made peace with Israel, let us finally mention what we in “WW1984” liked best: It is the scene in which the Amazon princess covers two Arab children with her body and takes a bold grip out of danger – and in which Gal Gadot proves that she used to pay close attention in Arabic class. The film critic on duty had to shed a tear. Because there are historical moments when happy endings in the cinema can’t be kitsch enough.