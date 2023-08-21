The image – which you can find via the link included in the Reddit post – comes from the LinkedIn profile of James Philip Gentile Sr. Mocap Supervisor and Animation Support at Monolith Productions.

Warner Bros. Games and Monolith Productions have been working for at least a couple of years on a game dedicated to Wonder Woman . After the first announcement we learned practically nothing about this product, but now it has popped up on the net an artwork which could be related to that game.

Wonder Woman: the image is related to the game?

For the moment, as mentioned, we have no new information on the Monolith Productions game and this image may not be directly linked to this product, even if it would be a not very smart move by Gentile to publish something like this on his profile.

The picture shows three characters: in the center is Wonder Woman with the Lasso of Truth, while on the right what appears to be another Amazon armed with shield and sword. The strangest character is the one on the left, who has modern armor and a firearm. Is it possible that there are three different characters usable by cooperative players? For now, these are just speculations.

What we do know is that Wonder Woman will be open world and will take advantage of the Nemesis System of Shadow of Mordor and its sequel. Maybe we can discover something new at Gamescom 2023.