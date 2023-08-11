The new DCU extension edited by James Gunn and Peter Safran has long since thinned out the ranks of the previous version of the cinematic universe based on the events dealt with in Detective Comics. As we know, Henry Cavill will no longer play the role of Supermanneither Ben Affleck those of Batman however, recently, Gal Gadot aka Wonder Woman up to now he had declared that following a conversation with the top management, would have participated in the third film about the princess of the Amazons.

But according to rumors reported to Variety apparently not so: except for the TV series called Paradise Lostunpublished for Discovery Max which will deal with the events preceding the life of the Amazons on the island Themyscira, there seems to be no plan to bring back a Wonder Woman movie to the general public. The last cameo of the actress in those roles dates back to Shazam! Fury of the gods.

I was invited to a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and what they told me (I quote) was: ‘You are in the best hands. We will develop Wonder Woman 3 with you. We love you as Wonder Woman, you have nothing to worry about.’ So time will tell.

This was Gal Gadot’s statement following some questions about how much she knew about the film: however, it should be noted that in the presentation of Gunn and Safran’s DCU plans weren’t mentioned at all of that movie. The source later told Variety that nothing was promised to Gadot and that there was actually nothing concrete. As stated by the actress, only time will determine who is right.