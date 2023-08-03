It seems that the reboot of the DC universe will not be so marked: while in fact James Gunn And Peter Safran they move on the thin line that delimits canceling everything or resuming what worked in the DCEU, now a novelty tilts the balance more towards the second choice.

During an interview with ComicBook.com for Heart of stonethe new Netflix movie where we find Gal Gadot protagonist, the latter confirmed her involvement in Wonder Woman 3 along with Gunn and Safran.

After his debut as Diana Prince in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” in 2016, Gadot led the franchise with the films “Wonder Woman” in 2017 and “Wonder Woman 1984” in 2020, both directed by Patty Jenkins. However, with Gunn and Safran taking over the leadership of DC Studios, plans for the third installment directed by Jenkins had been shelved, creating uncertainty about the future of Gadot as Wonder Woman.

We recall that Gadot’s Wonder Woman was in doubt for this new DCU, but not the character: the series has already been announced Paradise Lostwhich will tell the story of the Amazons on Themiscyra, there was also rumors of an animated series dedicated to Princess.

Furthermore, the rumors that have been circulating on the net for some time about a recasting of Diana Prince, aka Wonder Woman, with the face of Ana de Armas instead of Gadot: now we know that the character – who we have also seen appearing in recent DC films – is more alive than ever.