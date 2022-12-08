Earthquake at home DC Studios than with the arrival of the two new ones CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran the course is changing in a clear way: this time it seems to be in the viewfinder Wonder Woman 3.

It would appear that the film has been placed in the freezer and will most likely only be the antechamber of cancellation.

The long-term plan of the two new directors would not fit, according to the insiders, with the context of the expected film.

We know that David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros And discovery will receive within the next few days the complete plan of Gunn and Safran about the DC Universe and that in case of confirmation things will be revealed.

It is likely that the studio is thinking about saving money to focus on new films, new heroes and sensational returns but this news adds to that of Henry Cavill which looks like it was done out of the role of Supers.

There are no statements from Gal Gadotinterpreter of the heroine of Temischra, probably after the disappointing result of Wonder Woman 1984 the actress will have well thought about the improbability of a third chapter but for now the lasso and the diadem remain in her closet: there has not yet been in fact an official farewell to the character.