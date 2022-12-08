According to information revealed by The Hollywood Reporter, Wonder Woman 3 will not go ahead. Why does this happen? It’s very simple, apparently James Gunn and Peter Safran decided that Patty Jenkins’ film was not aligned with their vision of DC’s immediate future.

It is worth remembering that Patty Jenkins wrote and directed the first two movies of Wonder Womanbeing the second the one that received the harshest criticism and did not come out tableslosing money to Warner Bros. Pictures.

Likewise, it is worth noting that the script for what would be the third film of the Wonder Woman was written between Jenkins and one of the most important heads within DC, Geoff Johns.

It is worth remembering that Warner has James Gunn and Peter Safran in charge of everything that has to do with the DC cinematic universe. The future of the films that have to do with the characters of the publishing house depends on them.

Another detail that we must not lose sight of is that the second part of Black Adam would also be at risk, only this detail is not yet fully confirmed.

What are the confirmed DC movies?

Not all are cancellations within DC, there are also many projects that do continue. For example, Shazam! Fury of the Gods will premiere on May 17, 2023. Then we will have Flashwith Ezra Miller, which, depending on its success, could dictate Ezra Miller’s future within Warner Bros.

Another confirmed film is Blue Bettle, which even had its publication on Instagram. It is also in production Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom that will bring us the return of Jason Momoa.

These movies are the confirmed projects for DC’s 10-year project. We will see if this plan is fulfilled or not in the medium term.

What do you think of this cancellation? Do you think it's fair?