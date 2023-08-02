













Wonder Woman 3 is a reality, confirms Gal Gadot









In an interview for the launch of Heart of Stone, the new film by Gal Gadot, the future of Wonder Woman 3. It seems that the new heads of DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran, are still contemplating the return of our favorite superheroine.

According to statements, it is quite probable that Wonder Woman be part of the few, but lucky superheroes who Be part of the new generation of the universe, created after the reforms of DC Studios.

Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkis could return soon to develop Wonder Woman 3. Here is what Gadot said:

“I love portraying Wonder Woman […]It is so close to my heart, it is very precious to me. And, what I’ve heard from James and Peter is that we’re going to develop a Wonder Woman 3 together.”

Source: DC Studios

So although there are no details yet, it seems that Diana will not be discarded from the new DC catalog.

We recommend you: Wonder Woman 3 is canceled as James Gunn rethinks DC’s future

Why do we think there will be a Wonder Woman 3 installment?

DC Studios is working on a couple of projects related to Wonder Woman.

One is a kind of action prequel, it’s set in Themyscira and it’s titled Paradise Lost. It is currently under development. However, Wonder Woman will not appear on the scene.

Paradise Lost will frame the time before Diana’s birth.

What will the delivery of Paradise Lost be about?

It will be a narrative story full of politics and war atmosphere. It will focus on darkness, drama and political intrigue in a society ruled by women. The first chapter of the series is called “Gods and Monsters”.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)