Wonder Woman 1984: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Sunday 15 January 2023, at 21.25 on Canale 5, Wonder Woman 1984, a 2020 American film directed by Patty Jenkins, is aired. Based on the DC Comics superheroine of the same name, played by Gal Gadot, it is the ninth film in the DC Extended Universe. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

A young Diana Prince competes in an athletic event honoring the famed Amazon Asteria on Themyscira against the older Amazons. After falling off her horse, Diana takes a shortcut and remounts, but misses a checkpoint. Antiope dismisses her from the competition, explaining that anything worthwhile must be earned honestly.

In 1984, Diana works at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington while secretly performing heroic deeds as Wonder Woman. New museum employee Barbara Ann Minerva, a shy topologist, geologist and crypto-zoologist, is barely noticed by her colleagues. Barbara ends up envying Diana. Later, the FBI has the museum identify stolen antiquities from a robbery Wonder Woman recently foiled. Barbara and Diana notice that an object, later identified as the “Stone of Dreams,” contains a Latin inscription that promises to grant a wish to its owner. Diana unknowingly wishes her late lover Steve Trevor was alive. In the evening however, while she studies the stone, Barbara wishes to become like Diana, without realizing that she gives her the same super powers.

Bankrupt businessman Maxwell Lorenzano, also known as Max Lord, visits the Smithsonian under the guise of being a wealthy donor. He hopes to obtain and use the stone’s power to save his bankrupt oil company. At a Smithsonian gala, Diana is reunited with a resurrected Steve, whose soul inhabits another man’s body. Only Diana sees him as Steve Trevor. During the gala, Max seduces and tricks Barbara into going with her to her office and stealing the Dreamstone. Back at his office, Max wishes to “become” the stone and thus gains his wish-granting powers. Lord becomes a wealthy and powerful figure who wreaks havoc and destruction as his powers ignite worldwide instability.

Wonder Woman 1984: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Wonder Woman 1984, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Gal Gadot as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman

Chris PineSteve Trevor

Kristen WiigBarbara Ann Minerva / Cheetah

Pedro PascalMaxwell Lord

Connie Nielsen as Queen Hippolyta

Robin Wright as General Antiope

Natasha RothwellCarol

Ravi Patel: Babajide

Gabriella WildeRaquel

Kristoffer Polaha: charming man

Amr Waked: Emir Said Bin Abydos

Lynda CarterAsteria

Lilly Aspell as Diana Prince (girl)

Streaming and TV

Where to see Wonder Woman 1984 on live tv and live stream? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Sunday 15 January 2023 – at 21.25 on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform.