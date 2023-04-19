Wonder: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 1

Tonight, Wednesday 19 April 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1 Wonder, a 2017 film directed by Stephen Chbosky, will be broadcast. The film, starring Jacob Tremblay, Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson, is the film adaptation of the 2012 novel of the same name written by RJ Palacio. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

New York, United States. August Pullman, known as Auggie, is a 10-year-old boy with a severe craniofacial malformation, caused by Treacher Collins syndrome, which prevents him from leading a normal life. In order to see, hear and breathe normally he had to face 27 surgeries and, out of fear of both health complications and the reactions of other children, he never attended school, always receiving private lessons. When it’s time for him to enter sixth grade, parents Nate and Isabel decide to send him to school for the first time along with the other children, at Beecher Prep School. The principal, Mr. Tushman, delegates three students named Julian Albans, Jack Will and Charlotte to show him around the school. Julian turns out to be suspicious and unpleasant and Charlotte shows that she can only make friends with a great effort, while Jack immediately takes a sincere liking to Auggie.

Once at school, Auggie proves to be an excellent student but spends his days alone. Even during the lunch break, when all the tables are crowded, nobody ever sits at his table. At some point Jack decides to approach him and the two forge a bond of friendship. Meanwhile Julian targets Auggie with constant bad taste jokes about his appearance, tormenting him along with two other companions, Henry and Miles. On Halloween Auggie, wearing a costume, witnesses a despicable conversation about him between Jack and other companions (who do not realize they are next to him due to the disguise), hearing Jack say that he is only pretending to be his friend at the headmaster’s request and who would rather kill himself than have a face like his mate’s; Auggie, bitter, decides not to speak to Jack again.

Wonder: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Wonder, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Jacob TremblayAugust “Auggie” Pullman

Julia RobertsIsabel Pullman

Owen WilsonNate Pullman

Izabela Vidovic as Olivia “Via” Pullman

Mandy Patinkin as Principal Tushman

Daveed Diggs Prof. Browne

Sônia Braga: Mrs. Russo

Danielle Rose RussellMiranda

Nadji JeterJustin

Noah JupeJack Will

Bryce GheisarJulian Albans

Millie Davis: Summer

Elle McKinnonCharlotte

Ali Liebert: Mrs. Petosa

James HughesHenry

Ty Council: Amos

Kyle Harrison Breitkopf Miles

Crystal Lowe as Sarah Albans

Streaming and TV

Where to see Wonder on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Wednesday 19 April 2023 – at 21.25 on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.