D.he information boards at the edge of the hiking trails are clearly labeled and expertly designed, and yet we don’t understand anything at first. What is this strange Hutthaler counterbalance we are going to? Not even the word seems familiar to us. In addition, there is always talk of flood ditches and mouth holes, of gear pull and failure, of sweeping wheel and artificial wheel. Because all these curiosities were once skillfully combined with dams and ponds, watercourses, water ditches and water basins as well as inlets and outlets, we can explore a technical masterpiece of mining and water management here: the Upper Harz water shelf. This system emerged between the sixteenth and nineteenth centuries as a result of legal claims to mining and the necessary use of all regional water supplies.

Since the Middle Ages, the Upper Harz has been one of the most important producers of silver, iron, lead and copper in Central Europe. For centuries, half of the silver came from the pits around Clausthal-Zellerfeld. One had to deal with a paradoxical situation: although the mining industry in the ore mines had to contend with excessive water, it constantly needed additional amounts of water. Because water constantly seeped into the tunnels, it had to be removed with pumps. In pre-industrial times, however, these systems consisted of gigantic wheels, which in turn were driven by water that was brought in from outside via a complicated storage and power system. With such a method, excess water is transported upwards and removed by newly brought in, flowing water. Had the philosopher and mathematician Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz had their way, this type of water management would have been superfluous early on. From Hanover he traveled several times to the Upper Harz around 1685 in order to optimize mining with the help of various technical systems. He wanted to replace the system of water pumps in the tunnels with horizontal windmills based on the Chinese model, but his experiments repeatedly failed.

Tunnels a thousand meters long

In the course of time, miners and engineers had therefore dug almost one hundred and fifty reservoirs and five hundred kilometers of ditches around Clausthal-Zellerfeld, St. Andreasberg, Lautenthal, Altenau and Torfhaus, thus transforming the Upper Harz landscape from the ground up. In addition, thirty kilometers of underground watercourses were built, the tunnels of which were up to a thousand meters long. From the reservoirs and basins, the trenches and tunnels led the water collected at high altitudes to the tunnels. Because the entrances to the mines were also at a great height, care had to be taken to lead the waters from their natural occurrence and the reservoirs to the places of use without losing height. This was the only way to maintain a sufficient gradient for the use of power. Therefore, the trenches were dug parallel to the contour lines of the slopes, if possible with a slope of less than one per thousand.



Nothing has ever been too heavy for the engineer: a gigantic water wheel on the Upper Harz water shelf.

Image: Janina Dörmann





Essential parts of the water shelf have been preserved and are still functional. After the end of mining and before the construction of larger dams, they were used to supply water and generate electricity in the twentieth century. Now the Harz waterworks maintain this historical cultural landscape on an area of ​​two hundred square kilometers and maintain sixty-five ponds and ninety kilometers of ditches and watercourses, even if they now hardly contribute to the drinking water supply and power supply of the region. After UNESCO declared the water shelf a World Heritage Site in 2010, the other buildings and landscape elements are also under passive protection.