What Benzema marked the other day Brahim. In a brick he was able to dribble Giménez first, sail after Giulano and, between Llorente, Barrios and Lenglet, to thread the needle of 2-1 to the long stick of Oblak. Discounting the goalkeeper, a mirror of … Stone as in the Mus, up to five Atleti players were aware of him, half a team, and the wonder boy paid his particular tribute to that other goal of Lyon’s genius. Zas, Zas, Zas. Seeing him like this, with such ease on a tile, I seemed to listen in the background to the divine Olga Ramos in the missing universal coffee: «Pichi! It is the cool that punishes the portillo to ‘l’Arganzuela’ … ». I recommend seeing the play with the chotis of the teacher Alonso in the background: “And there is no chicuela that does not want to be a friend of insurance server.”

Never in life would I think of coming here to say that, it is not yet known why, our coach probably despised the greatest national talent with Yamal. Fed up at night the southeast of Laertes and in view of the fact that the federative courtship with gold, incense and myrrh was attended to the house of San Lamine while his suffered the contemptuous silence as the only answer, to Brahim, our particular Rodrygo Goes, son of Malaga and Moroccan, did not leave him another option than to choose dad. From the source babbled (without evidence) any explanation that left the player very bad but the final result has been that my selection has been forced to resign, and because of the vanity of those who mistakenly think that the team is his property, a footballer capable of lifting the fans of his seats.

I like Brahim. I always liked it. Assumes his substitution in silence and naturally even when he feels that he is better than some of the MVR members. It is a slippery eaccad that drains through the free spaces that nobody wants, the mortar between the center of the field and the three of above. And it has taken a long time to learn to play football as children do in school courtyard. It saddens me that the Federation treated him so badly although I understand the kid. One can throw all his life waiting for the door Asome Ulysses but does not compensate to miss the passage of an express zigzagenant appropriate (or not) of the nebulous Haro station.











