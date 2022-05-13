ININ Games and the developer Bliss Brain have unveiled the launch date for Wonder Boy Collection, collection of four classic chapters of the franchise. The title will be available starting from next June 3 on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. As previously anticipated, the physical distribution will be handled by Strictly Limited Gameswhich will release both a Limited Edition and a Collector’s Edition of which, however, no further details are available at the moment.

We leave you now with a new trailer for Wonder Boy Collection, reminding you that if you want to know more about the collection you can find more information in our previous article. Good vision!

Wonder Boy Collection – Trailer

The collection will include four classic chapters of the franchise. It is about: Wonder Boy (1986)

(1986) Wonder Boy in Monster Land (1987)

(1987) Wonder Boy in Monster World (1991)

(1991) Wonder Boy IV (1994) The four titles will be embellished with a series of filters to improve the graphic aspect and some options to make them more appealing to modern players, such as the ability to save at any time and to be able to rewind time or speed it up.

