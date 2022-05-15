ININ Games has revealed that the release date of Wonder Boy Collection for Nintendo Switch and PS4. The collection that includes four great classics from the series to mark its 35th anniversary will be available starting in June 3, 2022. The announcement was accompanied by a new one trailerwhich you can view in the player above.

Wonder Boy Collection includes series progenitor Wonder Boy (1986), Wonder Boy in Monster Land (1987), Wonder Boy in Monster World (1991) and Monster World IV (1994). All games in the collection will feature additional features including several graphic filters and shadersan option to rewind or speed up the game, the ability to save at any time, a gallery with sketches and artwork.

As previously announced, Strictly Limited Games will release three retail versions of Wonder Boy Collection in a limited edition, from the standard € 49.99 to the rich Ultra Collector’s Edition from € 149.99 that includes numerous bonuses including an artbook, digital soundtrack, card game, postcards and stickers. If you are interested you can pre-purchase them at this address.

What do you think, will you take advantage of the Wonder Boy Collection to discover or rediscover four great classics?