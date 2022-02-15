At the moment the approximate release date is unknown, but it would bring four games in the saga.

Lovers of retro platform games who want to relive past adventures with a remarkable facelift will be glad the existence of Wonder Boy Collectiona compilation that has been listed in the European age rating system (ESRB). This title has not been officially announced, but it appears on the record to reach two platforms: PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

It will include four games of the saga“This is a collection of four games action platformers in which players help the characters save the land from monsters,” says the official description of the profile. This implies that these are the latest games that have come with a new version. Under the name of Wonder Boy specifically, we have Wonder Boy Returns, The Dragon’s Trap or Asha in Monster World, although Monster Boy and The Cursed Kingdom was also released.

“Players traverse environments in sidescrolling and use weapons (spears, axes or swords) to defeat small enemies (skeletons, giant insects or octopuses)” they comment in relation to the levels of violence. The game has been rated for all audiences. “Enemies generally disappear from the screen in puffs of smoke when defeated. Boss battles include longer fights. In one game, the character might visit a store to purchase items such as beer and cocktails.” For the latter, it has been added that it has references to alcohol.

The most recent title to hit the market was the aforementioned Asha in Monster World, a platforms of the year 1994 It has undergone extensive remodeling. That was last year, but in 2018 a Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom arrived on different platforms that surprised us at the time for its great variety, its depth and a long duration that did not make the game heavy.

