Blissbrain And Strictly Limited Games have announced the release date for Wonder Boy Anniversary Collection. The collection will be available worldwide starting from next January 26, 2023 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch both digitally and in three very limited retail editions.

It is indeed still possible to pre-order through Strictly Limited Games one of the physical editions, available for all three platforms. We will be able to choose between the standard edition from €49.99, the Collector’s Edition from €99.99 and the Ultra Collector’s Edition from €149.99. These are limited edition editions, which is why if we want to secure a copy we won’t have to wait too long to pre-order. You can find more details about their content in our previous article.

I remind you that Wonder Boy Anniversary Collection is a new collection that will include i six main chapters of the franchise in all the different editions that have been released over the years, for a total of 21 different versions that will delight all fans of this beloved saga.

Source: Bliss Brain, Strictly Limited Games Street Gematsu