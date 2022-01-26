Talk to Sergio ‘Wonder’ Martinez (54-3-2, 30 KO) is like attending a coaching talk. Unwittingly, the Argentine spreads his vitality to anyone. At 46 years old (47, on February 21) he is a professional boxer, theater actor, comedian, writer… he has skills for many things and also for dreaming. In June 2014, plagued by injuries, he retired after losing to Miguel Cotto.. Five years later, after trying many recovery methods, he returned to find his knees (the part that was most damaged) without pain after going to a hot spring in Argentina. He left there saying that he was going to get back in the ring. The friends who accompanied him laughed, they thought it was just another joke from Quilmes. They were wrong.

Sergio was serious. He returned to Madrid (while he was retired he lived between Argentina and Spain) and went to look for Tinín Rodríguez, one of the trainers that his promoter, Maravillabox, has. He wanted to go back to training. He weighed 100 kilos and looked like a chimera, but everything changed with a conversation. “My partner, Miguel de Pablos, told me that it was crazy to come back. That I wasn’t going to make it. That was what I needed, for someone to tell me that I wouldn’t make it”recalls the boxer in the KO on the Run podcast. Marvel insisted on returning. He lost weight, trained for more than two years and in August 2020 he put the gloves back on. He defeated Miguel Fandiño, he felt good and he raised the órdago: “I want to play a World Cup again“. Obviously, the voices that told him that he would not make it were many. It was the gasoline he needed.

Jussi Koivula and Brian Rose, in September 2021, were the next victims on his list. English was a tough test. “He put me a right that disconnected me for a few seconds“, He admitted after the fight. He passed the exams and that has put him at number 4 in the middleweight in the WBA. The option is real, but it needs to keep rolling. For this reason, this Thursday (6:30 p.m., Jon Fernández’s Twitch channel) at the WiZink Center he returns to action. Another English awaits you, Macaulay McGowan (14-2-1, 3 KOs), who is 19 years younger than the Argentine. “I’m going to Madrid to pick up Martínez“, warned the English. “When I read it… it lit a bigger fire inside me. It motivates me a lot that you say that“, replies the Argentine. Again, they challenge him again. There is nothing that excites him more.

Maravilla has two reasons why rivals want to fight him: he is a legend and he is very well ranked worldwide. That prize for his opponents is an incentive for him. He does not hesitate to admit it: “I’m one loss away from retirement“. Therefore, he plays on the wire. This Thursday he has a tough test. McGowan arrives after two losses in a row, yes, but he accepted them in need of activity. In two months, two half-prepared bouts took their toll. For this fight he has been able to prepare thoroughly and has had the renowned trainer Joe Gallagher. He comes to win. “He has an orthodox, classic boxing, he is a tough rival and he is dangerous“Maravilla warns. The Argentine knows what he has in front of him, but also what he can give.”With experience I have learned that I don’t need to move as much as before to get the same result. That has allowed me to hit harder than ever“, warns the nine-time world champion. The ‘force of no’ moves him this Thursday. Once again.