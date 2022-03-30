Estudiantes de La Plata was the only club that had not opened the doors of its main stadium for its women’s team to play in the YPF Women’s Tournament of the first division of Argentine football. Until this sixth date of the local championship, where on Sunday, April 3 at 11 in the morning, he will finally face River at the UNO stadium.
The opening of the UNO stadium was a topic of debate during the last week, after River decided to play the Superclásico at the Monumental. With this initiative from the Núñez club, Estudiantes became the only club of the 21 that participate in the highest category of women’s soccer that has not played at least one game on its main field.
However, on Sunday the Pincha players will open the Jorge Luis Hirsc stadium two and a half years after its official inauguration.
Until now, it remains to be confirmed whether or not the meeting between Estudiantes and River will have the presence of the public in the stands. In this sense, confirmation is expected in the next few hours once the club makes the official announcement.
Las Leonas arrive at the match occupying the 14th position in the standings and having beaten Villa San Carlos by 2-1 as visitors on the previous date. They won’t have an easy match against one of the tournament leaders but playing at home in their own stadium will surely give them an extra push.
