???️ #EDLP | ALL FOR ONE! Historical. For the first time in the semi-professional era, @EdelpFutbolFeme will play at the Jorge Luis Hirschi Stadium. It will be this Sunday from 11:00 against River Plate. pic.twitter.com/hHlBl4kPTw – The Voice Albirroja (@Lavozalbirroja) March 30, 2022

However, on Sunday the Pincha players will open the Jorge Luis Hirsc stadium two and a half years after its official inauguration.

Until now, it remains to be confirmed whether or not the meeting between Estudiantes and River will have the presence of the public in the stands. In this sense, confirmation is expected in the next few hours once the club makes the official announcement.