The Spanish women’s team is one step away from making history and getting the first star on the shield in its history after it got a pass to the final of the 2023 World Cup held in Australia and New Zealand after beating the Swedish team in the semifinals with an agonizing goal in the last moments of the game scored by Salma Paralluelo that meant the two to one in favor of those trained by Jorge Vilda.
His rival in that match will be the England team, which defeated Australia 1-3, the only host left alive in the tournament, thanks to goals from Toone, Hemp and Russo, while Sam Kerr scored the goal of the australian
Next we will show you all the necessary information for the final of this 2023 World Cup
In which stadium is Spain vs England played?
City: Sydney, Australia
Stadium: Accor Stadium
Date: Sunday August 20
Schedule: 12:00 in Spain, 04:00 in Mexico, 07:00 in Argentina
How can you watch Spain vs England on television in Spain?
Television channel: RTVE
How can you watch Spain vs England on television in Argentina?
live streaming: Directv Sports
How can you watch Spain vs England on television in Mexico?
No information
How can you watch Spain vs England on television in Colombia?
live streaming: FOX Sports, Fubotv
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Sweden
|
2-1V
|
world
|
Netherlands
|
2-1V
|
world
|
Swiss
|
1-5V
|
world
|
Japan
|
4-0 D
|
world
|
Zambia
|
5-0V
|
world
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Australia
|
1-3V
|
world
|
Colombia
|
2-1V
|
world
|
Nigeria
|
(4) 0-0 (2) E
|
world
|
China
|
1-6V
|
world
|
Denmark
|
1-0V
|
world
For this important match for those coached by Jorge Vilda, there is no player who is going to miss the match due to injury. All the players will be available to play this World Cup final. In the English team, there are also all the available players so Sarina Wiegman will be able to start her eleven gala.
Spain: Cata Coll; Ona Batlle, Irene Paredes, Laia Codina, Olga Carmona; Aitana, Teresa, Alexia Putellas; Alba Redondo, Jennifer Hermoso, Mariona
England: Earps; Carter, Bright, Greenwood; Bronze, Stanway, Walsh, Daly; Toone, Russo, Hemp
England was the team that eliminated Spain from the last Euro Cup, and Jorge Vilda’s girls will get their revenge by winning by two goals to one in the grand final of the 2023 World Cup.
Spain 2-1 England
