The Women’s World Cup is held every four years and, for this ninth edition, The World Cup is taking place in New Zealand and Australia from July 20 to August 3.

(Keep reading: Linda Caicedo: this is the medical part of the figure of the Colombian National Team).

This season has become one of the most remembered, given that it is the first time that the World Cup was held “in countries belonging to different confederations”according to the sports media Depor.

In accordance with the above, the Colombian Soccer Federation, at the beginning of July, released the list of the 23 players who were called to represent the country in the 2023 Senior Women’s World Cup. The list includes:

archers

catalina perez

Natalia Giraldo

Sandra Sepulveda

defenses

Ana Maria Guzman

Angela Baron

Caroline Arias

Daniela Arias

Daniela Caracas

Jorelyn Carabali

Manuela Vanegas

Monica Ramos

Frills

Daniela Montoya

Diana Ospina

leicy santos

Lorraine Bedoya

Marcela Restrepo

Maria Camila Reyes

front

Catalina Usme

Elexa Bahr

vonne chacon

Lady Andrade

Linda Caicedo

Mayra Ramirez

(Also: Colombia team look at the board: possible changes to beat Morocco).

Thus, The Colombian National Team will debut against Morocco on August 3, at the HBF Park stadium, located in Perth, Australia, at 5 am This is a match with which victory is expected to secure first place with 9 points.

For this meeting there are already defined judges, for example, there is the Frasncesca Di Monte, Mihaela Tepusa, Akhona Makalima, and Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi.

Who is Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi?

At the age of 16, he discovered the referee course in Livorno, purely by chance, and fell completely in love with the whistle.

Judge Caputi is 32 years old and is a native of Italy. The woman graduated in Sociology at the University of Florence and Political Science and International Relations at the University of Pisa.

However, he always had a dream, to become a footballer, but, although it was not like that, since “at the age of 16 he discovered the referee course in Livorno, by pure chance, and fell completely in love with the whistle”, according to the outlet. Brand.

After a long tour, Caputi gained recognition in her country of origin by becoming the first woman to have directed a match in the men’s Serie A, Salernitana against Sassuolo, held in 2022.

“We are going to have a historic moment after more than 110 years. We want to thank everyone who has believed in her. We do not give privileges, Maria Sole earned it,” said Alfredo Trentalange, president of the Italian Association of Referees, quoted by the media. The San Diego Union-Tribune.

The Italian is the third woman to “do it in a major European league in all of history, after the German Bibiana Steinhaus, who made her debut in 2017, and the French Stéphanie Frappart, who was present in the top flight in 2019,” according to the outlet. The country.

More news in EL TIEMPO

Marcelo broke it! Chilling injury in the Copa Libertadores: sensitive video

Linda Caicedo: the millionaire salary earned at Real Madrid is known

Linda Caicedo has even discredited Carlo Ancelotti: praise from the Real Madrid coach

Laura Daniela Alarcon Vargas

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL