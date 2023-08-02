EHe does yoga, he’s not ashamed of his tears of joy, and he makes everyone he talks to take him seriously. Tony Gustavsson, the Swedish coach in Australia’s service, found it visibly difficult to admit a lie after his team’s first game in Melbourne a week ago: he and the team had known for a long time that Sam Kerr was injured and would not be can play. For tactical reasons, however, he only admitted this as late as possible before the opening game.

Christopher Hein Business correspondent for South Asia/Pacific based in Singapore.

Admitting a tactical lie and apologizing extensively and repeatedly for it fits the picture: the Australian footballers appear human, sympathetic. They don’t come across as arrogant like some cricketers, nor rough like Australia’s rugby heroes. The Matildas, as audiences have been calling their footballers for many years in reference to an Australian folk song, is a team that is easy to like.

Career almost over

That’s what they want to be. And from this position attack, amaze, win. They have a kind of silver bullet in Kerr, but it hasn’t materialized yet. The Chelsea FC player takes center stage with her expressive personality and her pink soccer shoes; but the side is also marked by quiet heroines who so perfectly fit the Australian taste for perseverance: Hayley Raso, who scored twice in Monday night’s 4-0 win against Canada in Melbourne, almost never kicked a ball again.

In 2018, she broke three vertebrae while playing for her club team in Portland, USA. A tough rehabilitation program followed. The fact that the two-time goal scorer does not come with a full body tattoo, but wears a colorful hair bow in memory of her grandmother at every game, is not only well received by seniors in conservative Australia.

The team appears as a sworn community with a smart coach, in which solidarity is publicly demonstrated before, during and after the game. Kerr is pictured on every broadcast as she hands out bottles to her co-workers, speaks to them, or jumps off the bench to cheer them on. And the current team captain, Steph Catley, uses every press conference to advocate equal pay for equal work, which corresponds to the “fair-go”, the just treatment of one another, which is very important Down Under.







The Matildas won the heart of Australians in a surprise attack. Just two weeks ago, virtually nobody in rugby country knew that the Women’s World Cup would be held here and in neighboring New Zealand. In the outback and along the west coast, football continues to elude people – where rugby, cricket and netball count. But then the Australians won their friendly against France, followed up against Ireland, narrowly lost to Nigeria and swept away Olympic champions Canada on Monday in front of 27,706 spectators in the economic capital of Melbourne.

On the east coast, with its international populations, big universities and confident young women of Brisbane, Sydney, Canberra and Melbourne, the players quickly gained ground. It is now considered chic and enlightened to be a Matilda fan – also because they are an alternative to the sometimes unbearable masculinity of rugby leagues.

written media history

And now their gold, green and turquoise jerseys have all but sold out in retail chain Rebel stores in Sydney and Melbourne. Sales of shirts with Raso’s name have accounted for a good 30 percent since their goals. A good 70,000 tickets have already been sold for the first game in the group of 16 next Monday evening (12.30 p.m. CEST in the FAZ live ticker for the women’s football World Cup, on ARD or ZDF) in Sydney’s Olympic Stadium, either against China or against Denmark. And not a bookstore that doesn’t have Kerr’s autobiography, My Journey to the World Cup, stacked in the entryway, with her three illustrated children’s books right next to it.

And this, although the women have so far only delivered what was expected of them: The Matildas have now reached the round of the last 16 at the World Championships five times in a row. However, their victory was particularly shining at the first tournament in Oceania and after New Zealand slipped out of the competition in a goalless game against Switzerland on Sunday.







Incidentally, the “Tillies” wrote media history. With around 2.4 million viewers, almost a tenth of all Australians, more than two million on the fifth continent watched a women’s team game on television for the first time.

And it gets even better: the women competed with their game against the Australian cricket team at the Ashes – just a few months ago the women would have had no chance in the affection of the spectators. For the broadcaster Seven, however, the football broadcast was the show with the highest ratings since the beginning of the year. Next Monday should then offer the next record.