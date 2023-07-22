Dhe US soccer players started their mission of defending their title at the Women’s Soccer World Cup with a commanding victory. At the start of Group E in Auckland, New Zealand, the top favorites scored 3-0 (2-0) against tournament debutant Vietnam.

With her two goals, top scorer Sophia Smith (14./45.+7 after video evidence) let the record world champion cheer in front of 41,107 fans in Eden Park. Star striker Alex Morgan (44th) failed with a penalty kick after video evidence of Vietnam goalkeeper Thi Kim Thanh Tran. Captain Lindsey Horan (77th) increased.

As expected, the Americans dominated the action against the destructive underdog. The second goal was ruled offside by referee Bouchra Karboubi (Morocco), but the goal counted after a VAR check. Superstar Megan Rapinoe was used as a joker from the 62nd minute.

The USA next meets the Netherlands in the replay of the 2019 World Cup final on Thursday (03:00 CEST).