Women’s World Cup: United States player responds to criticism for not singing anthem

The women’s team USA has come under harsh criticism after only three players sang the national anthem ahead of their debut against Vietnam.

Only Julie Ertz, Alyssa Naeher and Lindsey Horan sang the anthem, while the cameras focused on them. The rest of the players remained silent, which sparked criticism.



In this regard, the defense Naomi Girma she stated: “When we’re out there we’re preparing for the match, that’s not the focus. In the end, each player gets to choose, that’s all I have to say.”

equal pay

Front Alex Morgan He said Tuesday that the team feels liberated after fighting for equal pay as the United States seeks its third Women’s World Cup title, which this year is played in Australia and New Zealand.

“Not having distractions like fighting for equal pay and working conditions, anymore, feels really good,” Alex Morgan said at a press conference. “This time we don’t have to worry about anything other than the pitch.”

“I hope it will soon be the same for all international players around the world,” added the 34-year-old San Diego Wave player.

