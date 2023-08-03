Women’s World Cup: this is how the round of 16 will be played, schedule

The Colombian team stumbled upon the rookie Morocco in the last game of the group stage in which the Moroccans took the lead with a goal from anissa lahmari in a second play after a penalty (m.45+4′) that allows the two teams to qualify for the round of 16 and leaves Germany out for the first time in history.

The coffee team had one foot in the round of 16 after giving the coup beating Germany 2-1, the second greatest power in the FIFA ranking, but nelson abbey he wanted to surprise the world again in the stadium Perth Square.

(Colombia lost the match, but won their group in the Women’s World Cup) (Colombia National Team: this is Jamaica, their next rival in the Women’s World Cup)

Germany, twice consecutive World Champion (United States 2003 and China 2007), has been eliminated for the first time in history in the group stage.

The Europeans needed a victory to ensure qualification for the round of 16.

However, they could not get past the tie against the Republic of Korea (1-1), in an agonizing duel until the final minutes.

the crossroads

Colombia will play against Jamaica in the next phase, a match that will take place on Tuesday, August 8 at 3 in the morning, Colombian time.

The other parties:

Switzerland vs. Spain

Netherlands vs. South Africa

Japan vs. Norway

Sweden vs. USA

England vs. Nigeria

Austrian vs. Denmark

France vs. Morocco

(Catalina Usme was left with nothing and exploded with defeat)

Sports