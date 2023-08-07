Women’s World Cup: this is how the quarterfinals will be played, date, time and TV

The women’s soccer team Colombia He puts his goal in the World Cup at stake this Tuesday in Melbourne: “Play seven games out of seven.”

She is determined to achieve a historic qualification to the quarterfinals against a Jamaica clinging to live another epic chapter and to knock down another South American team with its defensive strength.

The coffee makers left behind the 1-0 defeat against Morocco, that made them put their feet on the ground after breaking all the forecasts, beating 2-1 against Germany after having debuted in the orbital event with a 2-0 victory against South Korea.

After qualifying as first in Group H, to avoid France, the “Tricolor” knows that the time has come to confirm its moment and will look for another bath of glory in the championship with its star Linda Caicedo. Australia and New Zealand.

This will be the second time that Colombia has played a round of 16 in a World Cup.

The parties

The quarterfinals will be played from this Wednesday. Here are the crosses with Colombian time.

Spain vs. Netherlands (Thursday 10 at 8 pm.)

Japan vs. Sweden (Friday 11 at 2:30 am)

England vs. Colombia or Jamaica (Saturday 12 at 5:30 am)

Australia vs. France or Morocco (Wednesday 9 at 5 a.m.)

