With many shadows and few lights, six Ibero-American teams arrive at the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand-2023 with mixed expectations about what they will be able to achieve in the tournament.

Teams like Argentina and Brazil, which in the men’s are permanent favorites for the title, in the women’s have not reached the same level of competitiveness. The cast is completed by Colombia, Costa Rica, Spain and Panama, in the tournament that runs from July 20 to August 20.

Spain is the most promising Ibero-American in the Women’s World Cup, with a team that stands out for its game of touching and dominating the opposite field.

“We have a plan that is known to all, recognizable Spain, which wants to dominate the game, be in the opposite field, press high, who wants to finish many plays, who wants to score many goals,” said coach Jorge Vilda when presenting the call. on June 30.

Vilda was at the center of a controversy that decimated the Spanish team, when 15 of its main players resigned from the team for the coach. However, three of the so-called “rebels” ended up accepting the World Cup call-up, in which the main reference of the team, Alexia Putellas, considered the best soccer player in the world, also reappears after a serious injury.

Alexia Putellas, with his Ballon d'Or.

Despite the long knee injury, the talented midfielder started in Spain’s friendly against Panama on June 29, in which she scored one of the seven goals against the canaleras, although some minor discomfort advised her not to participate in the rout against Vietnam (9-0). Under her guidance, the Spanish women aspire to “go as far as possible, make history,” according to Vilda.

Brazil renewed its team for the World Cup

For his part, The Brazilians arrive at the tournament with a renewed team that seeks to resume their past World Cup glories, after accumulating failures after the runner-up they obtained in the China-2007 tournament.

“We renewed the team and I think we have a chance to win the World Cup,” said Swedish coach Pia Sundhage, who took over the women’s “canarinha” in 2019, after her elimination in the round of 16 at the hands of France.

With the stellar veteran Marta in her ranks, the coach has a renewed cast with which “we have the opportunity to have more substitutions, look to the bench and say: they can change the game,” she said.

Brazilian soccer player Marta poses for photographers upon arrival at the awards Photo: Facundo Arrizabalaga / EFE

The Colombians arrive with slightly less expectations, emboldened after the runner-up finish achieved in the Copa América in 2022, when they put the Brazilian champions in trouble.

The “powerpuff girls” of Colombia combine the experience of Catalina Usme, a veteran of América de Cali, the talent of Leicy Santos of Atlético de Madrid and the promise of Linda Caicedo, signed by Real Madrid at the age of 18.

The expectation of the coach Nelson Abadía and his team is to overcome the round of 16 of a World Cup for the first time and highlight the growth of Colombian women’s soccer.

“This growth that our soccer has had is the product of everything they have done over time in national teams,” said Abadía.

Photo: Colombian Football Federation

Argentina is another team that aspires to show recent growth, although the lag against the men’s team is obvious, with three titles behind them.

“We continue to use the clothes left over from men’s soccer and we do not have physical space or materials when training,” claimed the Pibas y Pelotas movement, of players and coaches. Perhaps this explains why Argentina has played three World Cups, in 2003, 2007 and 2019, without winning a single game.

The ‘albiceleste’ will try to break this losing streak with their Group G rivals: Italy, South Africa and Sweden. “It’s a difficult group. Italy could be our most accessible rival, but not the easiest. It will be the one that best comes to us to compete with them and, who says, to beat them,” said Estefanía Banini, midfielder for the Albicelestes.

This is the women's Argentina jersey that does not have the stars that represent the men's world titles.

Equally difficult is the outlook for Costa Rica, which will have to face powerful Spain and former champions Japan, as well as World Cup rookies Zambia.

The ‘ticas’ only have the experience of a World Cup, in 2015, when they managed to scratch two draws against Spain and South Korea, but were eliminated after losing to Brazil. The Central Americans drag the controversy of the exclusion of the veteran captain Shirley Cruz, the greatest exponent of Central American women’s soccer and winner of two Champions League with Olympique de Lyon.

Panama was the last Latin American team to qualify after winning a playoff against Papua New Guinea and Paraguay, and will make its World Cup debut in the same group as Brazil, France and Jamaica.

Despite emerging as the weakest in their group, the Mexican coach Ignacio Quintana hopes to surprise: “Everyone is a favorite against us, but that doesn’t mean we can’t compete or that we can get a result.”

