The Australians and the Nordics will play this Saturday the match for third place in the Women’s World Cup, which the Swedes have already won the three times they have played it (1991, 2011 and 2019). The hostesses, for their part, will play without Alanna Kennedy, who is once again absent because she continues to face the consequences of a mild concussion, but with the commitment that the passion they have aroused in the local fans will translate into an achievement concrete.

The final between England and Spain is also being prepared, in which Salma Paralluelo could become the first player in history to win U17, U20 and adult world titles simultaneously. Precisely the young forward was absent from today’s practice, to undergo a medical check-up, although she later returned to complete the session, and the team has ruled out that there are reasons for concern.

In the day reviewed by Diario del Mundial Femenino, FIFA’s conclusions regarding the World Cup were also presented, which leave positive balances both economically and in sports. The World Cup generated $570 million in revenue, a figure second only to the earnings from the World Cup in Qatar, and the new teams that won their place with the expansion from 24 to 32 participants have left FIFA satisfied with the level shown.