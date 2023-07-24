Home page World

From: Felicitas Breschendorf

Split

Every third 18- to 26-year-old exclusively follows men’s football. This could have a negative impact on her dating life.

About the Gen Z has many prejudices. The fact that young people are sexist is not one of them. Such outdated thinking is more what you would accuse Boomers of. A study by the dating platform Bumble shows the opposite: Gen Z men in particular are particularly sexist. In the run-up to the Women’s World Cup in June, Bumble asked just over 2,000 German adults between the ages of 18 and 53 for their opinion on women’s football.

Now the World Cup is in full swing. The German women will play the first game on Monday (July 24). If you believe the study, not many men will watch. Every second finds even very successful professional sports by women not as relevant as professional sports by men. This is especially true for Gen Z men (59 percent). Every third male GenZler only follows the men’s World Cup.

According to a study, male Gen Z seems to have absolutely no interest in women’s soccer. (Left: A current picture of the World Cup) © IMAGO / NurPhoto/ Pond5/ Collage BuzzFeed News Germany

Not in the mood for the Women’s World Cup, so not for equality?

The men’s aversion to the women’s World Cup could be seen as a personal preference. But if so few of the 73 percent of men who are football fans in Germany are interested, that can also indicate their attitude: Two out of five women believe that football fans who never watch women’s games are not really interested in gender equality.

Female soccer stars not only have the problem that they still don’t get the same recognition as male ones. They also feel the lack of equality in other areas: The Icelandic soccer player Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir, for example, was sometimes no longer paid when she became pregnant. Also Soccer players in Germany are therefore fighting for better maternity leave.

Men rate women footballers based on their looks

Men’s sexist attitudes go even further: more than one in four men are only interested in women’s sports if they find the women athletes attractive. Among the 18 to 26 year olds it is even 36 percent.

The fact that young men are particularly fond of evaluating women is also a phenomenon on social media. For the TikTok trend #ff94af, men even go so far as to guess the color of their vulva.

Those who don’t take women’s sports seriously could get fewer dates

Many women don’t like it when men think so negatively about the Women’s World Cup. More than two-thirds of the women surveyed (69 percent) find jokes or derogatory remarks about female professional athletes off-putting. Their negative attitude towards the women’s World Cup makes men less attractive. Every second woman surveyed finds a man who takes women’s sport seriously more attractive than one who doesn’t. Among Gen Z, it is even more than half of the women (57 percent).

This could have particularly negative consequences for the dating lives of Gen Z men. Because there are a lot of people in this generation who don’t feel like going to the Women’s World Cup – so they’re probably considered unattractive. A few could soon be among the singles Matches on dating apps fail (like in these chats). Unless the young men change their minds about the women’s World Cup again. There are still a few games to come to see for yourself.

