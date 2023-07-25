In Wellington, in the first match of the second round of the competition, the landlords fall against the Asian selection. A goal by Sarina Bolden decides in the middle of the first half. In the second half, the VAR cancels the New Zealand draw.

At the Sky Stadium in Wellington, in front of 32,357 spectators, the Philippines got the better of the New Zealanders and achieved their first historic victory at the World Cup. In the first half, coach Jitka Klimková’s girls approach the match well but aren’t cynical and dangerous around goalkeeper McDaniel. Quite the opposite instead of the Asians who take the lead at the first opportunity with a close header from Bolden (24′). Then the Filipinason the wings of enthusiasm, they are close to doubling with Guillou and field discrete plots, especially on the left out, closing the lead forty-five minutes from the two sides.

New Zealand holds the ball in hand for a good part of the match and especially in the second half fails to equalize on two occasions with Jacqui Hand. First the post (63′) and then in the 68th minute a goal is disallowed. Wilkinson receives the ball and crosses into the center of the area for Hand who scores with a header. However, the VAR clears the goal for Wilkinson’s offside at the start of the action. See also The message that Ricardo Ferretti sent to all the fans of Cruz Azul

With this result, the Philippines, after two matches, are three points behind New Zealand in group A, which also includes Switzerland and Norway.

July 25, 2023 (change July 25, 2023 | 09:43)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Womens #World #Cup #Philippines #blow #narrow #victory #Zealand