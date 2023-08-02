Women’s World Cup, Italy-South Africa tomorrow and we need to win

Against South Africa, the Azzurri have to give it their all and play as if it were a final. A victory would guarantee qualification, in case of a draw everything would depend on the result of Sweden-Argentina.

But Italy wants to give on its own, without waiting for the results of the other matches.

The bad defeat against Sweden that overwhelmed the women’s national team involved in the World Cup 5-0 must be archived immediately. Milena Bertolini’s girls played well for the first 38 minutes of the match but in the 39th minute the nightmare of goal bursts began, three of which were all from set pieces, a Swedish specialty.

The fifth goal came in the second half. But now we need a reaction that cancels the slide with Sweden and demonstrates how much good this team has built over time. The blue team has grown compared to the European Championship a year ago. And the mood in the group is good.

Now head to the passage of the round of 16 therefore, in the match with the Banyana Banyana, scheduled for Wednesday 2 August at the Regional Stadium in Wellington (9 am Italian time, live on Rai 1).

“Tomorrow will be an inside-out match – said the coach – the aspect of tension will prevail, whoever manages to manage it best will take home the match. Compared to the last match we need to improve in terms of mental strength. We’re working on it and I’m sure what happened with Sweden will serve as a lesson for us.”

Returning to the field with that grit from the first half hour against the Scandinavians will be fundamental for the coach: “I’ll ask the girls to play for the first 35 minutes of the game – added Bertolini – but using more malice, competitiveness and attention at the moments of the match. It will be a battle and I expect to see a determined team. We will face an opponent who is very strong in transitions and of great physical intensity. We will have to be careful and show that we have a great desire to achieve the result for which we have been working for a long time time”.

Immediately after the defeat against Sweden, Cristiana Girelli tried to shake up the group: “Let’s look ahead, it’s the only thing to do – she declared in recent days – after the match we spoke and I can confirm that we are even more united and eager to fight for our objective: to go through. It all depends on us, and it is at this moment that our strength and our unity must come out”.

And today, at the end of the training session, the blue coach did not say anything about the possible use of Cristiana Girelli and the other senators from the first minute.

“We’re trying to play a proactive game based on both aesthetic and tactical values ​​- said the coach – lately we’ve had difficulty filling the area, also because ours is an attack made up of players who are very good at attacking depth. less in the physical duel. But they’re working a lot for the team and I’m sure they’ll be released soon.”

Elena Linari, defender of Roma, now with the national team, shows the right mentality: “We want to arrive very ready for tomorrow’s appointment, which will be fundamental – she underlined – we will need a lot of heart, a lot of grit and a great desire to bring home a result which, despite everything, would be historic and very important for the whole movement. To achieve what we came here for, we will have to be attentive for 100 minutes, avoid disunity, control the ball and make as few mistakes as possible in passing”.

The women’s national team will be supported by the many Italians who live there and by fans tuned to Rai channels. Around 14,000 spectators will attend the match.

