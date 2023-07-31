DKeira Walsh did not aim for this form of applause at the World Cup. When she left the pitch during the game against Denmark, she was lying on a stretcher. Paramedics carried the Englishwoman from the field. The audience gave encouraging applause. The bulletin that Walsh’s association later issued boded ill. She had suffered a “serious knee injury” without outside influence. The tournament threatens to be over for them.

A few hours earlier, the German Football Association had published similarly sad news: Felicitas Rauch had twisted her knee during training. It could also have happened to her participation in this World Cup.

The list of top players missing the tournament with knee injuries was already worryingly long: England are missing Leah Williamson, Beth Mead, Ellie Brazil and Fran Kirby. France have to do without Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Delphine Cascarino, and the American Catarina Macario, Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands), Stine Larsen (Denmark) as well as the Brazilian Ludmila and the Spaniard Pauleta have also withdrawn due to cruciate ligament tears. The fact that Munich’s Giulia Gwinn and Carolin Simon are only spectators for the same reason completes the deplorable picture: Some of the best are absent from the event where the stakes are the highest.

The knowledge gap must be reduced

Women’s football is on crutches this summer. That must have consequences. It is still unclear why female players suffer serious knee injuries disproportionately more often than males. Research found a five times higher risk. But the validity of the numbers is not guaranteed. Women’s wider pelvis, which determines hamstring angle and knee stability, is believed to be the cause. But the hormonal influence can also play a role, because the female cycle affects joint stability. The knowledge gap must be reduced.

More studies, more targeted prevention and training for coaches and team medics are needed. That is also an essential part of the desired professionalization of women’s football. A men’s World Cup without Mbappé, Messi, Kane or Ronaldo because they all suffered a cruciate ligament rupture? All alarm bells would rightly ring. The painful career break for those affected does not resonate enough with women. It is very unfortunate that football boots that are adapted to women’s feet and thus contribute to sure-footedness are not due to come onto the market until summer 2024.

Gianni Infantino, President of the International Football Association (FIFA), has promised a change of times. With this World Cup, the conditions for women’s football would improve fundamentally. For this it is imperative that his organization lives up to its responsibilities and uses part of the millions from World Cup marketing to promote research and further training. FIFA, but also the national associations and the clubs, must create framework conditions as quickly as possible in which the health of their leading actresses is not jeopardized. This professionalization is just as important as any PR campaign.