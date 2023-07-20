The indigenous tradition of Australia and New Zealand, the hosts of the World Cupand a message of unity and female empowerment were united in the opening ceremony of the event, which It starts this Thursday and ends on August 20.

With a capacity of close to fifty thousand spectators, the Eden Park stadium in Auckland, the most populous city in New Zealand, was decked out to host a fast-paced, ten-minute opening ceremony and the first match of the World Cup between New Zealand and Norway.

The festive atmosphere and the desire for football took over the atmosphere in a city that suffered a shooting a few hours ago that left three dead and six injured. The incident occurred at 7:23 a.m. local time (7:23 p.m. GMT on Wednesday) at a construction site in the central area, when the attacker entered a building and opened fire, according to police.

However, as FIFA assured, tonight’s opening match at Eden Park goes ahead as planned and the stands were full of fans to witness the kick-off of the great event.

The best natural landscapes of both organizing countries were projected accompanied by colorful drawings to give way to a performance that showed the world the roots of the two organizing countries, Australia and New Zealand with indigenous songs and dances.

The icons of the rainbow snake from Australia and the manta ray from New Zealand’s North Island took to the lawn at Eden Park to commemorate the legend of the creation of the two islands according to aboriginal mythology.

The 32 participating teams, equaling for the first time in the men’s tournament, were represented by groups dressed in the colors of the country’s kits while performing a unity dance. In addition, the official ball of the competition was received as a gift from a representation of the participants to the current champions, the United States.

Finally, the World Cup logo was displayed on the central circle of the pitch and the New Zealand artist BENEE and the Australian singer and producer Mallrat performed ‘Do It Again’, the official song of the World Cup, which reflects the empowerment and unity they seek to characterize the World Cup event.

EFE